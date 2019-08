Crime After 17 years this father continues to seek justice for his murdered daughter August 24, 2019 05:00 AM

Gary Karp, 66, father of Marissa Karp, whose was found inside a garbage bag discarded in a canal off Alligator Alley, speaks about his daughter's case. August 2019 will mark 17 years since Marissa, 17, was found dead in 2002. The case remains open.