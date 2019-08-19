Crime
Search under way for man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous,’ cops say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
The Miami Police Department was searching part of Little Havana Monday evening for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” after a woman called in reporting that he had threatened her with a gun, police said.
The incident appears to be “domestic-related,” said Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department.
Officers blocked off the area between Northwest 34th Avenue and Northwest 37th Avenue from Sixth to Seventh Street for the search.
Delva said the department’s SWAT team responded.
Two schools, Green Springs High School, 3555 NW Seventh St., and Happy Garden Day Care, 4440 NW Seventh St., were placed on lockdown.
No other information was immediately available.
