Crime

Search under way for man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous,’ cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

The Miami Police Department was searching part of Little Havana Monday evening for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” after a woman called in reporting that he had threatened her with a gun, police said.

The incident appears to be “domestic-related,” said Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department.

Officers blocked off the area between Northwest 34th Avenue and Northwest 37th Avenue from Sixth to Seventh Street for the search.

Delva said the department’s SWAT team responded.

Two schools, Green Springs High School, 3555 NW Seventh St., and Happy Garden Day Care, 4440 NW Seventh St., were placed on lockdown.

No other information was immediately available.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  