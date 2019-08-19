Customs & Border Patrol agent charged with murdering her husband, deputies say

Palm Beach County deputies arrested Customs and Border Patrol agent Marcia Thompson on second degree murder charges after authorities say she intentionally shot her husband nine times.

A Customs and Border patrol agent in Palm Beach County was arrested on murder charges in connection to the death of her husband, a charging affidavit shows.







Palm Beach County sheriff deputies charged Marcia Thompson, 39, with second-degree murder with a firearm after authorities say she intentionally shot her husband Terry, 52, with her service weapon nine times.

According to the affidavit, authorities were dispatched to a Loxahatchee residence in Palm Beach County around 6 a.m. Aug. 9 after Thompson called to report that she had shot her husband. Thompson who was still in uniform when deputies arrived, said her husband “had been threatening to kill her prior to the shooting,” according to the affidavit.

The couple had been arguing for nearly four hours in the living room before shots were fired, the affidavit says. Thompson had left the room to get ready for work then returned and began shooting.

“She told me she remembered seeing Terry lying on the couch on his back with his feet up on the couch,” the deputy wrote. “The next thing she remembered was flashing lights and her ears ringing.”

The couple’s two children were inside the home when the incident occurred.

Thompson later told deputies that although the couple had a history of domestic violence, Terry did not touch her prior to the shooting. Investigators concluded that Thompson was not acting in self-defense when she fired her weapon, the affidavit says.

If convicted, Thompson could face up to life in prison. She is being held without bail at Palm Beach County’s Main Detention Center.