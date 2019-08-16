Police search for suspects after a tourist from Poland was robbed in South Beach

Police search for suspects after foreign tourist robbed While a female suspect acted as a lookout, a man knocked Patrycja Kaczorowska, 30, down in the walkway of an apartment building on Euclid Avenue stole her cell phone, Polish ID and $20. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While a female suspect acted as a lookout, a man knocked Patrycja Kaczorowska, 30, down in the walkway of an apartment building on Euclid Avenue stole her cell phone, Polish ID and $20.

Police are on the lookout for a duo that attacked and robbed a tourist in South Beach Tuesday.

Patrycja Kaczorowska, 30, was walking home from Mango’s Tropical Cafe after a night out with her friend, when in the walkway of the Euclid Avenue apartment where she was staying, a man knocked her down and hit her several times.

“He attacked me from behind and I couldn’t see his face, I couldn’t see anything,” Kaczorowska, who was visiting from Poland, told the Miami Herald. “I was trying to kick, I was trying to fight.”

But the man held his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream, and pried her cellphone and purse out of her hand, she said. He fled with her Samsung Galaxy Note 8, debit card, Polish ID card and $20.

“I was in shock, I didn’t realize what was happening,” she said. “I thought he was going to rape or kill me.”

Kaczorowska said the altercation left her with bruises on her face, elbows and knees.

Miami Beach police surveillance shows that the man’s female companion acted as a lookout when the man attacked her about 3 a.m. Now police are asking anyone with information on the pair to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Kaczorowska is an English teacher in Poland, but she’s no stranger to South Florida. She’s previously vacationed in the Keys, Orlando and Miami, mostly returning to South Beach, she said. A police report said she was supposed to leave Miami Sunday to continue her vacation elsewhere, but now said she’s not so sure what her next move is.

“I thought South Beach was cool, but it’s not so cool right now,” she said.