Police investigating double shooting at Miami nightclub
Two men were shot at or near Miami nightclub District 3 in Thursday’s first hours, police said.
Miami police said a ShotSpotter alert at 1:37 a.m. came in for 2480 NW 38th St., just over 100 yards from District 3 at 3632 NW 25th St.
Miami-Dade police told Miami cops that two men with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. Their condition isn’t known.
Ribbons of crime scene tape were around District 3’s parking lot and the nearby corner early Thursday as police investigated the shooting’s cause.
