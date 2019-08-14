Crime
Two homeless men fight in the street. Now, one of them faces manslaughter charge
Two homeless men in Fort Lauderdale got into an argument when one of them punched the other in the face.
That’s when the injured man fell backward. By the time he got to Broward Health Medical Center Monday evening, he was dead.
On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale police identified the victim as Kelly Phillip Miller, 57.
Angel Bilche, born in Chicago 38 years ago, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Bilche, who has several aliases including Michael Anderson and Antonio Beyley, according to court records, is being held in Broward Main Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The fight happened at 7 p.m. Monday at 100 NW First St.
