Miami man arrested after DNA test matches him to rape, police say

Jose Angel Manzo, 29, was arrested Tuesday after a DNA test matched him to a 44-year-old Little Havana woman’s rape kit, Miami police say. Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

A Miami man accused of raping a woman in Little Havana was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony sexual battery, police say.

Jose Angel Manzo, 29, forced his way into the 44-year-old woman’s residence between Southwest 13th Avenue and 8th Street on July 24, according to his arrest affidavit. When she told him she was going to call the police, he took her cellphone away and hit her several times, the affidavit said.

Manzo then grabbed the woman by her hair and pulled her into her bedroom, before raping her and leaving, police said. She did not know Manzo.

Police say a DNA test concluded on Tuesday point to Manzo as the rapist. Manzo denied the allegation, but was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Along with sexual battery, he is charged with kidnapping, tampering with or harassing a victim and burglary and is being held without bond.

Records show that Manzo has previously faced charges of burglary, cocaine and marijuana possession, and throwing a deadly missile.