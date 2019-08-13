Crime
University of Miami student sold LSD to an undercover DEA agent, cops say
After negotiating a deal to sell 50 LSD tabs, a University of Miami graduate student showed up at a convenience store near the school with drugs in hand.
The buyer, who happened to be an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration Agent, handed over $400.
Then came the cuffs.
The incident was detailed by Coral Gables police in an arrest form for Carter Key, 22. Carter, a UM teacher’s assistant, is charged with LSD trafficking and selling LSD within 1,000 feet of a school. He was released Tuesday night on a $30,000 bond, records show.
The transaction happened at a convenience store at 5885 Ponce de Leon Blvd. near the Alex Rodriguez baseball stadium on the university’s Coral Gables campus, police said.
Key graduated from UM magna cum laude, Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 reported, and was going to begin his master’s program at UM next week. Video of Carter’s bond hearing posted on CBS 4’s website shows Carter breaking down in tears as his attorney speaks to the judge.
