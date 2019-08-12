Comedian Hannibal Buress rips Miami cop — and gives a shout-out to defense lawyer

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress’ arrest in Miami The city of Miami Police Department released bodycam footage showing the moments before and the arrest of comedian Hannibal Buress' in Miami for disorderly intoxication. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Miami Police Department released bodycam footage showing the moments before and the arrest of comedian Hannibal Buress' in Miami for disorderly intoxication.

Popular comedian Hannibal Buress, once arrested by a Miami police officer for drunken intoxication, returned to the Magic City over the weekend for a show — and he didn’t hold back.

On stage during an extended bit on Saturday night, Buress ripped the Miami police officer who arrested him in a case that was quickly dropped by prosecutors. On a big-screen, the comedian showed body-camera footage of the arrest.

Then, he gave a shout-out to his Miami defense attorney, Brian Bieber, even putting a photo of the lawyer on the screen. He found Bieber in the crowd. The lawyer stood up to loud applause.

“Brian Bieber in the building, everyone,” Buress said.

“Certainly, my wife and two children, they got a kick out of it,” Bieber said on Monday morning.

If you weren’t there, you’ll see it eventually. Buress was taping a new television stand-up special during Saturday night’s show at the Olympia Theater in Downtown Miami.

Comedian Hannibal Buress put a photo of his Miami defense attorney, Brian Bieber, up on stage during a performance at the Olympia Theater on Aug. 10, 2019. Bieber helped Buress beat a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication. - Brian Bieber

The comedian has starred in numerous standup-comedy specials, on the show “Broad City,” and as an actor in movies such as “Spider-Man Homecoming” and “Baywatch.” He is also known for talking on stage about rumors of sexual assaults by comedian Bill Cosby, who was later accused publicly by several women.

It was in December 2017 that Miami Police Officer Luis Verne arrested Buress in Wynwood in December 2017, after the comedian asked him to call him an Uber.

That prompted a number of exchanges caught on police body camera. “Hey, what’s up?! It’s me, Hannibal Buress,” he told the cop, laughing. “This cop is stupid as f**k. Hey, put this camera on.”

Verne arrested Buress on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication. Bieber successfully argued that asking a police officer to call you an Uber was free speech protected by the First Amendment. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office agreed.

Buress didn’t hold back going after Verne, even reading a portion of a Miami New Times story on Verne’s history of discipline, which included a drunken attack at a bar-restaurant.