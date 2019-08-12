One dead, one injured after late-night shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

One man is dead and another was injured after a Sunday night shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti‎ neighborhood, police said.

Miami police said one man was pronounced dead on the scene on Northeast Second Avenue between 57th and 54th Streets, while the second was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Anybody with information can call Miami Crime Stoppers ‎( 305-471-8477 (TIPS).