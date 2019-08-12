Crime
One dead, one injured after late-night shooting in Little Haiti
One man is dead and another was injured after a Sunday night shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, police said.
Miami police said one man was pronounced dead on the scene on Northeast Second Avenue between 57th and 54th Streets, while the second was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Anybody with information can call Miami Crime Stoppers ( 305-471-8477 (TIPS).
