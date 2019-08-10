Internet sensation ‘The Real Tarzann’ arrested on assault charge in Miami-Dade

Michael Holston, otherwise known as “The Real Tarzann” was arrested Friday for battery and assault. The circumstances of his arrest are unclear. Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

A popular wildlife advocate known as “The Real Tarzann” was arrested on battery charges Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, inmate records show.

Michael Holston, 25, is the man behind the name. He is charged with burglary with assault or battery, felony battery and misdemeanor battery.

Holston rose to fame online — the social media influencer has roughly 5.8 million Instagram followers and 510,000 YouTube subscribers. He had 41,600 Twitter followers, but his account was suspended as of Saturday afternoon.

His videos show his wildlife adventures across the world, with titles ranging from “FEEDING GIRAFFES FROM MY BEDROOM !!!” to “WALKING THE WORLD’S LARGEST CAT.” On Instagram, he posts photos of himself with lions, snakes, giant squid, frogs and more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The circumstances of Holston’s arrest were unclear as of Saturday afternoon. He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami Springs at no bond.

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation in south Miami-Dade, which Holston had previously worked with to coordinate shooting some of his videos, said they were “very surprised at how Holston behaved,” the day he was arrested but declined to provide details on his alleged crimes.