He was shot dead in the afternoon. Cops: ‘Someone knows something.’

Mark Goff Miami-Dade police

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Opa-locka. Police say they need help in finding the person or people responsible.

“Someone knows something,” said Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Information! Information! Information! Give us a tip on 305 471-8477 or a mobile tip on https://t.co/fTWbLSTsjM - If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $cash reward! #Crime #SouthFlorida #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/se63Z1aHBS — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) August 9, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mark Goff, 23, was found dead just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of The Gardens Apartments, 13180 Port Said Rd. in Opa-locka.

No other information about Goff’s death was released Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).