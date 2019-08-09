Cheerleading coach fatally stabbed in his home, cops say. Who did it is a mystery.

Joany “Jo-Jo” Lobo was found stabbed to death inside his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment Aug. 2, 2019. GoFundMe

Family and friends of Joany “Jo-Jo” Lobo, a 39-year-old cheerleading coach who lived in Southwest Miami-Dade, grew worried when they didn’t hear from him for a few days. So they called police.

When Miami-Dade police went to his apartment on Aug. 2, they couldn’t get in because the door was locked. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue broke in and found Lobo stabbed to death.

His body had likely been there for two or three days, police said.

Police are still waiting on a medical examiner’s report, and haven’t released much information. Argemis Colome, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said he hasn’t been told by detectives if Lobo lived alone or had a girlfriend or partner.

Because the door was locked, police are also looking into whether Lobo knew his killer. Police are circulating a flier with Lobo’s photo to help find the killer.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/2/19, Joany Lobo was found deceased in the area of SW 125 Avenue and SW 92 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/sqW38qL1Wc — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 6, 2019

While police try to piece together what happened, Lobo’s friends, family and cheerleading community remember the man described in a GoFundMe page as a “son, brother, friend, coach, mentor, motivator and a Good Samaritan.”

“He committed over 20 years of his life to the sport that he was so passionate about,” the organizers wrote in the page meant to help his family with expenses. “He had the power to shine a light on every student he had and everyone he got in contact with.”

Evolution All Stars Gym, where he was a coach, held a vigil Monday night.

“An angel has risen and Evolution wants to light the path to heaven,” the gym shared on its Facebook page before the vigil.

Alberto Rodriguez, a former student who attended the vigil, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that he was devastated by the loss.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news, I cried and cried,” he told the station. “We spoke two days before. The light he would bring into a room, it was instant sunshine.”

Lobo, a graduate of G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in 2000, was also remembered by the school’s alumni group.

“Please keep Braddock Class of 2000 Joany “Jojo” Lobo’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the group posted on Facebook. “Any information about his death please contact homicide detectives. #justiceforjojo.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).