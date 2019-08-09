Miami-Dade will stop prosecuting minor marijuana cases, and require lab tests for felonies

Finish Line: A tale of weed, speed and the road ahead He tasted racing stardom as the 1986 Indy Rookie of the Year. Now Randy Lanier is back in a race car, with a new perspective. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK He tasted racing stardom as the 1986 Indy Rookie of the Year. Now Randy Lanier is back in a race car, with a new perspective.

In a sweeping policy change spurred by changes in Florida law, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office announced it will no longer prosecute minor weed cases. And for felony cases, police will now be required to get lab tests to confirm marijuana is, well, actually marijuana.

Prosecutors announced the decision on Friday in response to a new Florida law that legalized hemp, a plant very similar to marijuana but with only trace amounts of the cannabis chemical that gets users high.

The decision was outlined in a three-page memo sent this week to police agencies in Miami-Dade County.

“Because hemp and cannabis both come from the same plant, they look, smell and feel the same,” she wrote in explaining the decision. “There is no way to visually or microscopically distinguish hemp from marijuana.”

The new policy also will effectively halt any marijuana prosecutions in Miami-Dade, at least for the time being. That’s because right now, according to the memo, there is no police crime lab in South Florida that tests for THC, the chemical in marijuana. Miami-Dade Police’s crime lab is hoping to have the capability within three to six months.

“Once the MDPD lab can again conduct such testing themselves, then this all becomes moot,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “This is just a stumbling block, and not a death knell to the prosecution of marijuana cases.”

Fernandez Rundle, in the memo, said scientific experts will now be needed to testify in marijuana cases, making proving misdemeanor marijuana cases a “significant expenditure.” In Florida, it is a misdemeanor to have 20 grams or less of marijuana, that less than three-quarters of an ounce.

Law enforcement agencies across Florida have struggled to navigate the gray area created by the new law.

Late last month, Tallahassee-based State Attorney Jack Campbell instructed staff to put a pause on prosecuting marijuana possession, citing the state’s new hemp law and claiming labs can’t detect the difference between herb and its non-euphoric cousin, hemp.

In Seminole and Brevard counties, the Orlando Sentinel reported that prosecutors say the cost of sending marijuana to labs outside of Florida and obtaining expert witnesses to testify in court makes those options “prohibitive in all except the most serious of cases.”

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told West Palm Beach TV station WPTV his agency “will not be making marijuana arrests,” and said efforts to pursue marijuana cases are “dead in the water” because of the inability to test for THC.

Legal issues surrounding marijuana and hemp have grown more complicated since the passage of the “Farm Bill,” which went into effect on July 1. Even before that, with Florida’s medical marijuana program in full swing, defense lawyers in Miami-Dade had argued that police needed more than just smelling the drug for “probable cause” to stop somebody.

Fernandez Rundle’s new policy is in agreement. Police officers can no longer stop someone just on seeing or smelling marijuana, which smells exactly like hemp.

When the Farm Bill passed in December, it removed prohibitions on industrial hemp that had been in place since 1937. The bill authorized states to create hemp programs beyond the university research setting, classified hemp as an agricultural commodity and took it off the federal controlled substances list.

In light of the federal legislation, the Florida Legislature passed a hemp bill earlier this year that allows the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to create a state hemp program. The new law, which went into effect July 1, also gives guidelines to those who want to eventually sell hemp extract, like required third-party testing, bar codes for users to scan and research information and a statement that the product does not contain more than 0.3% THC.

The hemp program will go into effect once the rules get the green light from the United States Secretary of Agriculture. The deadline to submit the rules was last Thursday.

Even without any legal hemp plants in the state, Florida leads the nation in the manufacturing of hemp-based CBD products like oils, bath bombs and lotions, according to the Florida Hemp Trade and Retail Association.