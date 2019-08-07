South Florida cop charged over push of handcuffed inmate that caused a bloody face injury

The brand-new Homestead Police Station stands in the background of Losner Park. The police station and the new city hall were both designed by Rodriguez & Quiroga. emichot@miamiherald.com

A Homestead police officer surrendered Wednesday to face allegations he pushed a handcuffed inmate into a wall, a blow severe enough to cause the man’s face to bleed profusely.

Officer Lester Brown is facing criminal charges of felony battery and official misconduct. The December 2018 incident was caught on internal surveillance video at a Homestead substation.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Homestead police officials plan to detail the case at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Brown is the latest in a series of cops charged in Miami-Dade over the use of force against handcuffed people, all of them caught on video. The cases have come against the backdrop of an ongoing national debate over police use of force and friction between law enforcement and communities of color.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In May, prosecutors charged Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo with tackling a woman who had been the victim of an assault. He is awaiting trial.

Also awaiting trial in unrelated cases: Miami-Dade Sgt. Manuel Regueiro, accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect, and Miami-Dade Officer Gustavo de los Rios, accused of kicking a handcuffed teen suspect. Another cop, Miami Officer Mario Figueroa, was accused of kicking at a handcuffed suspect — but a judge acquitted him at trial.

Miami-Dade prosecutors earlier this year secured a conviction against Miami Officer Lester Bohnenblust, who roughed up a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

As for Brown, he has been a Homestead police booking officer since November 2007. He is in charge of processing and transporting inmates from the South Miami-Dade city to the county jails.

Brown is currently suing the city for discrimination, alleging that he has been passed over for a promotion to patrol officer for years. The reason, he alleges in court papers: he is missing two fingers on his left hand. The lawsuit is ongoing, according to the court docket.

The officer has been in trouble for using excessive force before.

According to civil court documents, in September 2016, Brown slapped a woman who was sitting down and handcuffed inside the police station. He claimed she was about to headbutt him.

But video surveillance “did not capture any threatening moves” by the woman, according to a document filed by a city in the lawsuit. The police department tried firing Brown, but an arbitrator awarded him his job back, saying he deserved a second chance despite the unwarranted slap. Brown was given an 8-month suspension instead.