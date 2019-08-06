He stole a pregnant mother’s car at gunpoint, police say. And that was only the beginning

Alan Moss Miami-Dade Corrections

After going to a nearby bank, a pregnant mother drove to her Northwest Miami-Dade home with her 4-year-old son in the back seat.

When she went to get out of the car, a man — who had gotten out a Porsche Cayenne — was pointing a gun at her and telling her to get out.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the July 15 carjacking, begged the man to let her get her son out of the back seat.

She did and the man took her car and vanished.

The next day, there was another carjacking, this time in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police were able to stop one of the men involved. That man led police to Alan Moss, according to an arrest report.

Moss, police say, was involved in both carjackings.

He was arrested on Monday on charges of armed carjacking in the first case. He was also arrested on an armed robbery charge in the second case.

He was being held with no bond in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday.

According to police, it was the second carjacking that did Moss in.

In that case, Moss and another man followed a woman driving a BMW home from a Bank of America in the same Porsche that was used in the carjacking the day before, police say. They say the Porsche had been reported stolen in Broward County.

When they arrived at the home, Moss’ accomplice, who was driving, parked the SUV next to the BMW, according to the report.

Moss got out and pointed a gun at her, police said. Moss got in the BMW and drove off, police said, and the man in the Porsche also took off.

Police later spotted the Porsche and the driver crashed. The driver tried to run, but was taken into custody soon after.

Meanwhile, Moss, who was in the BMW, was involved in a crash as well, but was able to get away, police said.

After being questioned, police say the man in the Porsche led officers to Moss. The victims then were able to identify Moss as the carjacker, police said.

Moss refused to speak to officers when he was taken into custody Monday.