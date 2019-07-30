Crime
Miami Gardens shooting sends teen to the hospital
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Up Next
A 15 or 16-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Tuesday night after being shot, police said.
The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the area of 172nd Street and Northwest 42nd Avenue.
Police said the teen was expected to survive.
No other information was immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments