She caught her boyfriend cheating. So she rammed his lover with her car, police said

Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami police responding to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening people with a glass bottle found the confrontation had escalated considerably by the time they got there: One woman, police said, had rammed another woman with a car, leaving her injured in the road in a Wynwood neighborhood.

The reason, police said: Jilted love.

It all started, according to an arrest report, when Ashley Dawson, 22, “stated she caught her boyfriend ... cheating on her and confronted him about it. ”

Police said witnesses and Dawson told them that when her boyfriend got home in 2000 block of Northwest Fourth Court early Monday morning, she challenged him about the dalliance, then attacked the woman who she believed was involved with her boyfriend. Dawson then went into her boyfriend’s car and tossed out all of its belongings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Not done, Dawson got into her car and rammed her boyfriend’s vehicle. And finally, according to police, Dawson backed up her car, re-positioned it and drove into the woman, pinning her between her car and her boyfriend’s vehicle. Then she took off.

The victim was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said she had a broken pelvic bone. Neither she nor the boyfriend were named in the police report.

Dawson was charged with aggravated battery with a weapon and great bodily harm, burglary, criminal mischief, battery and driving with a suspended license. She remained locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade Corrections records Dawson was under house arrest at the time of incident.