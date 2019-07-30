Found in a drug-free zone: cocaine, heroin, Ecstasy. ‘Operation Shot Caller’ arrests 22

Operation Shot Caller Miami-Dade Police Department

More than 200 grams of narcotics — including cocaine, Ecstasy and heroin — were seized as part of a four-month operation that yielded over 20 arrests, according to authorities.

Narcotics units from Miami-Dade police and the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office combined forces for Operation “Shot Caller,” an effort to reduce violent crime associated with the sale of narcotics in drug-free zones.

The operation began in March and consisted of several undercover investigative details targeting people believed to be involved in narcotics distribution.

Police arrested 22 people, 15 of whom had prior felony convictions, according to a news release. Of the 22 arrests, 10 people received more significant charges for the distribution of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school or church.

In addition to the coke and heroin, police said they also seized 129 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of crack cocaine and five Xanax pills.