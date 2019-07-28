Several gunshots hit the driver on Interstate 95. Then, FHP said, he drove to a diner

A drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 and its aftermath halted life on the highway and at a Hallandale Beach 24-hour diner Sunday around 3 a.m.

The two people shot just north of the Ives Dairy Road exit, 25-year-old Donnell Williams and 21-year-old Crystal Lumpkin, were taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Both were on the left side of a silver Nissan Altima that took 18 shots, FHP said. Williams, the driver, got hit several times and Lumpkin, sitting behind him, got shot in a leg. The two other passengers escaped injury.

Despite his wounds, Williams managed to exit I-95 at Hallandale Beach Boulevard and drive to the Flashback Diner, 220 Federal Highway, in Hallandale Beach. A Hallandale Beach police cruiser was in the parking lot. Williams and Lumpkin were taken a mile down the road to Aventura Hospital.

The ensuing investigation shut down I-95 north at Ives Dairy Road from around 4:30 to 6:50 a.m. There’s no description yet of the shooter or the shooter’s car.