Crime

Several gunshots hit the driver on Interstate 95. Then, FHP said, he drove to a diner

A drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 and its aftermath halted life on the highway and at a Hallandale Beach 24-hour diner Sunday around 3 a.m.

The two people shot just north of the Ives Dairy Road exit, 25-year-old Donnell Williams and 21-year-old Crystal Lumpkin, were taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Both were on the left side of a silver Nissan Altima that took 18 shots, FHP said. Williams, the driver, got hit several times and Lumpkin, sitting behind him, got shot in a leg. The two other passengers escaped injury.

Despite his wounds, Williams managed to exit I-95 at Hallandale Beach Boulevard and drive to the Flashback Diner, 220 Federal Highway, in Hallandale Beach. A Hallandale Beach police cruiser was in the parking lot. Williams and Lumpkin were taken a mile down the road to Aventura Hospital.

The ensuing investigation shut down I-95 north at Ives Dairy Road from around 4:30 to 6:50 a.m. There’s no description yet of the shooter or the shooter’s car.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
