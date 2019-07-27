Man killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Little Haiti home, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An early morning shooting Saturday killed one man and injured another person outside a Little Haiti home.

The shooting happened sometime before 3:29 a.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue, said Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega.

Police responded to the area after receiving alerts from ShotSpotter, a network of acoustic sensors built to pick up gunfire.

Police found the body of one man near the back of the property. Nearby, a 30-year-old man with several gunshout wounds was also found. Neither men was identified by police. Fire rescue transported the injured man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police did not identify either men or provide preliminary details on their investigation.