Crime
He served two years for grand theft. Now cops say he stole over $60,000 of boating equipment
A Miami-Dade man, who has been convicted of theft in the past, stole about $63,000 worth of equipment off boats in St Johns County, deputies say.
Mizael Alfonso, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple felonies in connection with a string of boat burglaries, according to the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities believe Alfonso stole navigational and other electronic equipment from 13 boats in a St Johns storage facility before attempting to sell them in Miami.
Video surveillance footage from the July incident shows a vehicle that investigators traced to Miami. Deputies also believe the vehicle to be connected to a similar incident in May.
Investigators discovered the stolen equipment being sold online, and traveled to Miami to confront Alfonso. He eventually admitted to stealing the items, according to a news release.
Alfonso was arrested and booked into a Miami-Dade Jail where he is being held on $170,500 bond.
In 2009, Alfonso served a total of two years for grand theft, records show.
