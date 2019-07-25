Man charged in body shop shooting that left his brother and a mechanic dead, deputies say

Jemar Reid Broward Sheriff's Office

A Miami Gardens man was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter after detectives say he was involved in a shooting at a Pembroke Park auto body shop that led to the death of his brother and an auto mechanic.

The shooting, which also left two people wounded, happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Dwayne’s Auto Body Shop, in the 2400 block of Southwest 31st Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jemar Reid, 22, showed up with a group of people to confront a mechanic at the body shop.

Reid, who was being held in Broward’s Main Jail Thursday night on a $100,000 bond, had two brothers with him, BSO said.

The verbal argument escalated into a shooting.

Most of Reid’s arrest warrant was redacted and it is not clear what the argument was over, how many shots were fired and how many guns were involved.

After the shooting, the group left in a car and headed to the Broward Sheriff’s Office substation at 3201 W Hallandale Beach Blvd. The three brothers inside were wounded, BSO said.

Detectives then went to the auto body shop, where they found Dwayne Lynch, 31, dead. Lynch worked there, according to BSO.

Meanwhile, the three wounded brothers were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where the oldest brother, Daveion Reid, 25, died. The third brother involved was not named.