Four children now claim a South Dade swim instructor fondled them during practice.

Two more children have come forward with claims that a South Miami-Dade swim instructor fondled them under their bathing suits, bringing the number of pre-teens who say they were sexually molested in the past two weeks at the Helen Sands community center pool to four.

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, is now facing four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. He has been denied bond, remains locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

All four girls told their parents that Diaz-Mejia placed his hands inside their bathing suits and touched their vaginas during swim practice at the Helen Sands Pool, 16350 SW 280th St. Two of the girls were nine, one was eight and another was seven.

The latest charges against Diaz-Mejia stem from incidents on July 15 and July 17, according to his arrest report. That’s when, an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old, told their parents that Diaz-Mejia placed his hands inside their bathing suits during swimming instruction.

It wasn’t clear if the children involved in the most recent charges came forward after their parents learned of the charges filed last week against the swim instructor.

Diaz-Mejia has been jailed since July 16, after the parents of two 9-year-old girls told police the swim instructor had put his hands inside the bathing suits of their children during swim practice. Both victims said they were molested on July 16. Police said he admitted to the crimes against the 9-year-olds under questioning.

Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation said Diaz-Mejia had been employed by the county for three years, They said he is a qualifited swim instructor and lifeguard. The department refused comment other than noting that Diaz-Mejia had been fired.

Concerned that other children may have been molested, police are urging anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.