One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in West Park, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

At least one of the victims was found at the Broward Sheriff’S Office substation at 3201 W Hallandale Beach Blvd.

No other information was immediately available.

