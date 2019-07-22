The Uber driver thought he was picking up a customer. Then he saw a gun

Uber driver robbed at gunpoint An Uber Driver thought he was picking up a client, but instead an armed robber got into is car as he waited in the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street July 12, 2019, cops say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Uber Driver thought he was picking up a client, but instead an armed robber got into is car as he waited in the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street July 12, 2019, cops say.

An Uber driver stopped at an intersection and someone got in.

“I am off; I’m not in service,” police said he told the man.

But instead of getting out, the man pulled a gun on the driver and demanded “everything in his possession,” according to police.

On Monday, Miami police released video and images of the man who detectives say left with two of the driver’s cell phones.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. July 12 at Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street.

According to police, the driver was parked at the intersection when a man entered his car on the rear passenger side and sat inside.

The man pulled a gun and told the driver not to “turn around to look at him,” police said.

Our detectives are investigating a case where an Uber Driver was robbed at Biscayne Blvd. & 80th St. The incident took place on Friday, 07/12/2019, at approx. 3:57PM. If you have additional info, please contact us at 305-603-6370 or @CrimeStopper305 . pic.twitter.com/5xkvB4Cdg6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 22, 2019

“The victim in fear for his life handed over his two cellphones,” police said in a news release.

The man is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 23 to 25 years old and slim. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).