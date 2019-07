MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami is shut down from State Road 112 to Northwest 54th Street for the investigation of a body outside a grocery store.

The body, covered in yellow tarp, is at LT Food Market, 4330 NW 27th Ave. Miami-Dade police have been investigating since before 6 a.m.

For alternate routes, take Northwest 22nd Avenue or Northwest 17th Avenue.

