Two people shot, one person in critical condition, zero people describing the shooter

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lauderhill police officers who got to the scene of a Thursday night shooting found two people shot in the upper torso in front of a home’s front door and a mystery.

The two people, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s, both wound up in Broward Health Medical Center. The woman was taken directly to Broward Health and is now in critical condition according to Lauderhill police. The man went to a local medical center before being taken to Broward Health.

“There’s no indication the two people knew each other,” Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago said. “And there’s no suspect information at this time.”

Santiago said multiple people called 911 after hearing the shots around 8 p.m. and some heard arguing before the shots were fired. But nobody actually saw what happened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information can call Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.