For killing a teen girl, Miami man gets just 13 years in prison. It’s his second murder

Police interview man accused of killing teen Armando Botell, 66, is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Romina Fernandez, who was found dead in a trash bin in Sweetwater in October. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Armando Botell, 66, is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Romina Fernandez, who was found dead in a trash bin in Sweetwater in October.

For his first murder, shooting a woman to death in the 1980s, Armando Botell served less than 10 years in prison.

The 70-year-old Miami Miami man won’t spend much more time in prison for his second murder.

Under a plea deal struck Thursday, Botell pleaded guilty to murdering 17-year-old Romina Fernandez, then dumping her body in a Sweetwater trash bin and setting her ablaze in October 2014. Botell will serve 13 years behind bars, plus two years of house arrest and eight years of probation.

The plea deal was struck with the blessing of Ferndandez’s parents, who appeared in court Thursday but declined to make a statement to the judge. “There’s been quite a bit of emotional drain on the next of kin,” prosecutor Sonali Desai told the court.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The plea deal, however, did not sit well with the homicide investigators who arrested Botell.

“I’m disappointed. We would have won at trial. He deserves to be in prison for life,” said Miami-Dade Detective Juan Segovia.

The guilty plea came four years after Botell was arrested for the strangulation murder of Romina, a troubled teenager who had dropped out of school and had been taking drugs from the older man.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives put together a circumstantial case against Botell, who was described as having been obsessed with the teen for months. For at least two years, investigators believed, Botell had plied her with drugs. He had sex with her, kept nude photos of her on his phone and grew fixated on her life.

“He was obsessed. He was sick. It was an obsession he had with her,” one of Botell’s friend told Miami-Dade detectives. The friend said Botell had even paid him to follow her around.

Detectives relied on cell-phone records that placed Fernandez’s phone at Botell’s home. Hours after he phone was shut off, video surveillance showed the Mercedes ML350 believed driven by Botell arriving and departing from the trash bin where her body was found.

Botell had killed before.

He served less than 10 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Dilia Padron, in December 1980. He confessed to shooting her to death in the kitchen of their home because he believed she had cheated on him.