His girlfriend held the spear. Cops say it’s his fault the spear plunged into her chest

Adam Crespo Broward Sheriff's Office

A Hallandale Beach man’s girlfriend wound up dead from a spear wound and he’s in jail charged with depraved murder without premeditation based on his own account of what happened.

According to the police report, the only people in the bedroom of 43-year-old Adam Crespo’s Towers of Oceanview apartment Friday night were Crespo and the victim, identified by The Associated Press as Silvia Galva. So, there’s only Crespo’s version of events supplemented by what a friend in the living room heard.

The friend told police she heard Crespo and Galva arguing in the bedroom around midnight, with Crespo telling Galva to get out and Galva screaming back at Crespo.

“Shortly after, within a couple of minutes, (Crespo) yells to (the friend) to call 911,” the report said.

The report said Crespo claimed Galva was drunk when they began arguing. After she rejected his request for her to leave “several times,” he “grabbed her by the ankles and began to pull her off the bed.”

Near the bottom of the bed, he said, on a corner, was a 5-foot long spear with a 12-inch double sided metal blade. Crespo said Galva grabbed the wood shaft as he pulled her. He kept pulling and turned away.

“While he was still pulling her from the bed, he heard a snap,” the report read. “(Crespo) turned around and discovered...the blade had penetrated (Galva’s) chest.”

Crespo said he pulled the blade out, “hoping it was not too bad.””

It was. The friend said that when she came into the room after calling 911, Galva wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

“The medical staff at Aventura Hospital advised the blade pierced the sternum at an angle” and there was a wound to Galva’s back that indicated a blade puncture. The spear’s shaft was broken on the bed frame.

Though the report didn’t detail exactly how Galva was speared, “the actions of (Crespo) caused the victim to grab the spear to keep herself on the bed. The force used by (Crespo) to remove (Galva) caused the shaft to break and, in an unknown way, caused the blade to pierce (Galva).“

Crespo’s bond is $65,000.

Crespo was arrested on charges of domestic violence in October 2017, but charges were dropped in January 2018. The arrest report said he punched his live-in girlfriend of six months after an argument. The officer said he saw blood on her face, hair, shirt, in the elevator and the hallway, the front door and the floor inside the apartment. The report said there was “a history of physical abuse” but “she was uncomfortable with stating exactly what occurred.”