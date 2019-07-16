Crime
One man flown to trauma center after Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, cops say
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
One man has been detained and one man has been flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade police said.
When officers from Miami-Dade’s Northside District got to 3511 NW 95th St. to answer a 1:30 p.m. disturbance call, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicoptered him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
Comments