One man flown to trauma center after Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, cops say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

One man has been detained and one man has been flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade police said.

When officers from Miami-Dade’s Northside District got to 3511 NW 95th St. to answer a 1:30 p.m. disturbance call, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicoptered him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW