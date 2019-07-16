He was playing football when the car struck him. Driver who hit the 7-year-old is on the loose

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami police are on the lookout for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that put a 7-year-old boy in the hospital Monday.

At 7:15 p.m., the boy was playing football outside his home on the 7000 block of Northwest Sixth Court, police said.

A four-door silver car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, with dark tinted windows struck him and drove off, police said.

The boy was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and suffered road rash on his face. He is still there for observation.

Police do not have a suspect, but are asking for anyone with information on the car or the driver to call Miami Police at 305-603-6640.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.