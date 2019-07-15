Two teens wounded in shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade park

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Two teen boys were wounded Monday evening in a shooting at a park in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

One of boys is 15 and the other is 17, police said.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. at Eureka Park, 18320 SW 119th Ave., in South Miami Heights.

Police say it appears it may be drug-related.

One of the teens was hit in the leg and the other was hit the buttocks. Both teens were in stable condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.