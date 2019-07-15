Crime

Two teens wounded in shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade park

Two teen boys were wounded Monday evening in a shooting at a park in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

One of boys is 15 and the other is 17, police said.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. at Eureka Park, 18320 SW 119th Ave., in South Miami Heights.

Police say it appears it may be drug-related.

One of the teens was hit in the leg and the other was hit the buttocks. Both teens were in stable condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Carli Teproff

