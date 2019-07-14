He stood at the ATM for 20 minutes with $9,000 cash. Now, he’ll sit in federal prison

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.

Hanging around a Bank of America ATM in Aventura too long will lead to a Miramar man hanging around federal prison for a few years.

There were other elements propelling 30-year-old Wensley Edmond into pleading guilty last week to unauthorized access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Such as the $9,000 cash that Edmond had in his possession when cops rolled up on him. And the numerous Visa Refundo debit cards, used for tax refunds, police saw in his car that night.

But the cops wouldn’t have been there to find the cash and cards that belonged to someone else if Edmond, a veteran criminal, hadn’t made a rookie mistake: lingering much longer than normal at a robbery spot.

Edmond’s admission of facts for the court says on Feb. 27, 2015, “officers with the Aventura Police Department observed (Edmond) using the outside ATM of a Bank of America location. Approximately, 20 minutes later, officers again drove by the same ATM, and saw that (Edmond) was still standing near that ATM.”

So, Aventura cops decided to chat with Edmond. They saw the Visa Refundo cards through the un-tinted window of his car. They saw a bulge in his pants, which turned out to be $3,080 in 154 $20 bills. They searched and saw credit cards and debit cards, including a Visa Refundo card in names that were not “Wensley Edmond.”

In the car, they found Visa Refundo debit cards with numbers that matched to six different tax refunds, a receipt from ysubg ibe if the cards at a Hallandale Bank of America ATM earlier that day and about $6,000 in cash. A check of activity at the Aventura Bank of America ATM showed two of the cards had been used there.

“Visa Refundo card account statements show tht -- for four of the accounts -- approximately $9,000 was withdrawn from various ATMs throughout South Florida on the day of (Edmond’s) arrest,” Edmond’s admission states.

On that day, Edmond was just 12 days off of three years probation for petit theft, fraudulent possession or use of an ID and carrying a concealed firearm in Miami-Dade. But he still had five months left on probabtion for three counts of criminal use of personal identification information, dealing in another person’s credit cards and grand theft charges in Broward County.

Edmond will be sentenced Sept. 12.