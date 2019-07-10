They tried to rob two men outside a Burger King. The alleged robber was shot, cops say.

File

A confrontation between two armed robbers and two victims outside a Westchester Burger King Wednesday ended with one of the alleged robbers being shot in the hand, police said.

One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the leg and the other victim had a minor facial injury, police said.

It all happened at about 1:30 p.m. outside the Burger King, 9675 Bird Rd.

Police said the unidentified suspects approached two men in the parking lot. At least one of them had a gun. They demanded the victims’ property, Miami-Dade spokesman Angel Rodriguez said.

“A physical altercation ensues and there is a struggle for the firearm between the two suspects and the two victims,” Rodriguez said. “Then the gun goes off.”

The two suspects got in a car and took off. It is not clear if it was their car or the victims’ car, Rodriguez said.

Police were called and there was an alert put out for the car. An officer soon spotted the car near Westchester General Hospital, police said.

Both men were taken into custody. The condition of the suspect with a hand wound was not immediately known.