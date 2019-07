MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A 30-year-old woman died in her Hollywood apartment after being shot around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The shooting happened at the Hollywood Square Apartments, 5502 Washington St. Police said they’ll release descriptions of the suspected gunman and his car later.

Social media laments identify the woman as Coretta Bain, a mother of three.

