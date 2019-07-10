An Uber driver told her to get out. She bit him and hit him instead, cops say

Glady Borcela Miami-Dade Corrections

An Uber driver told a woman to get out of his car after her friends canceled the ride.

Instead, she punched him and bit him in the back, cops say. She also took out her anger out on the car.

“The victim got out of the vehicle to call the police and the defendant started scratching and damaging the passenger side of the vehicle,” an officer wrote in a police report.

And that wasn’t it, police say. When officers arrived, she gave the wrong name and kicked an officer in the chest and bit him on the shoulder, according to a police report.

Glady Borcela, 25, who sported a black eye in her mug shot, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief, giving a false name and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Street.

Borcela first got into a fight with her friends as they rode in the Uber, police say. Her friends canceled the ride and got out.

Police were called to a report of a man and woman fighting in the street, according to the report.

When the Uber driver told officers what happened, officers tried to arrest Borcela, who first gave her sister’s name.

While trying to take Borcela’s fingerprints in an effort to identify her, she “lunged” at the officer and bit him on his shoulder blade, police said.