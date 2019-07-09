They tried to steal a pickup truck at a busy 7-Eleven; the owner fought back, cops say

Miami police search for armed carjackers Miami Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place at approximately 7:30 p.m., on June 30, 2019, at the 7 Eleven Gas Station located at 690 N.W. 79 Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place at approximately 7:30 p.m., on June 30, 2019, at the 7 Eleven Gas Station located at 690 N.W. 79 Street.

Two men armed with guns approached a Nissan Frontier in the parking lot of a busy Miami 7-Eleven, confronted the driver and passenger, got in and drove off, cops say.

But the truck’s owner didn’t let them get away easily.

On Tuesday, police released video of the incident, which happened around 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the 7-Eleven, 690 NW 79th St.

According to police, the two armed suspects got out of a a newer model gray Nissan Altima and headed over to the truck where they told the driver and passenger of the truck to hand over their belongings.

The video shows at least one person jumping into the bed of the truck.

“The victim, who was the driver, jumped onto the bed of the truck and armed himself with his shotgun in an attempt to protect himself and his property,” police said.

Meanwhile, the suspects drove off, with the driver in the bed of the truck.

“Shortly thereafter, the suspects saw the victim had a weapon and stopped the pick-up truck and exchanged gunfire before fleeing on foot,” police said.

The suspects then took off on foot and left the driver with his truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).