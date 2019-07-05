Crime
Three horses stolen from ranch west of Hialeah. Police seek info to help find them
Three horses have been missing from the Triple R Range west of Hialeah for almost a month.
Miami-Dade Police are seeking information on the horses after an unknown suspect entered the ranch at about 7 p.m. on June 7 and stole them.
Triple R Ranch is home to about 50 horses, encompassing 400 acres, according to its website. It is located west of Florida’s Turnpike extension, in an area notorious for its role in a horse slaughterhouse operation. A man was taken into custody in 2016 for selling illegal horse meat was $7 a pound, running slaughterhouses located just three miles away.
Police have no additional information on the incident, and are encouraging anyone with knowledge of it to contact Detective C. Rodriguez at 786-218-8344 or 305-471-TIPS.
