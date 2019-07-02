They took his wallet at gunpoint. But it was the pizza that did them in

Kadian Perkins, Maiya Candelaria Miami-Dade Corrections

The pizza ended up being the robbers’ downfall.

After stealing a wallet from a man in Hialeah at gunpoint, a pair of robbers got hungry and ordered Papa John’s, police say.

They opened the wallet, used the victim’s credit card to pay and had the pizza delivered to a North Miami-Dade trailer park, according to a police report.

The victim was able to give detectives the address of where the pizza was delivered after checking his credit card purchases.

Police say Kadian Perkins and Maiya Candelaria found the man outside his Hialeah home around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Perkins got out of the car, police say, pointed the gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. He got back in the car and Candeleria drove away, police said.

When detectives showed up at the trailer park in the 11000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, they quickly spotted a Nissan Sentra that matched the description from the victim and surveillance video.

Inside were Perkins and Candelaria, police said. What they were wearing matched the the clothing the suspects were wearing in the video.

Shortly after, the victim identified the pair in a photo lineup.

Both face charges of armed robbery.



