One person’s dead, a second in critical condition and a third in custody after what police called an “altercation” in an Aventura Winn-Dixie parking lot Sunday morning.

Aventura police say all three appear to know each other, but released no names from the incident. The Winn-Dixie is in the Promenade Shoppes strip mall at 20355 Biscayne Blvd.

WPLG-Channel 10 reported the “altercation” as a stabbing.

#BREAKING: @aventurapolice investigating a double stabbing in front a of a Winn-Dixie liquor store off NE 203rd Street. Both victims taken to Aventura hospital, one with life threatening injuries. One suspect detained nearby... @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Hv7Vm0qMS7 — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) June 30, 2019