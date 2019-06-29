Florida teen caught on camera stealing display case of Juul vapes worth $800, cops say

Suspect steals rack of Juul vapor products On June 3, 2019, a man entered the Tom Thumb in Davie (6601 Nova Drive) at around 1 a.m. He grabbed an entire display rack of Juul vapor products valued at $817. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On June 3, 2019, a man entered the Tom Thumb in Davie (6601 Nova Drive) at around 1 a.m. He grabbed an entire display rack of Juul vapor products valued at $817.

An 18-year-old caught on surveillance footage stealing more than $800 worth of Juul vape pens from a convenience store in Davie this month has turned himself in, police said.

In video released by the Davie Police after the June 2 incident, police said Rudolph Almeida can be seen entering Tom Thumb Food Stores, 6601 Nova Dr., and making off with a display case of e-cigarettes valued at $817 after noticing the cashier was not behind the counter. He then ran out of the store and left the property in a green sedan, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday on a charge of grand theft. He was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.