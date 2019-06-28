BSO deputy who punched a man handcuffed to a hospital bed has been charged with battery

Video shows Broward deputy punching man handcuffed to hospital bed Bodycam footage shows a Jan. 1 confrontation in a Broward Health North hospital room between Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Jorge Sobrino and David O'Connell, who was under arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bodycam footage shows a Jan. 1 confrontation in a Broward Health North hospital room between Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Jorge Sobrino and David O'Connell, who was under arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jorge Sobrino, whose body camera captured him punching a man handcuffed to a hospital bed, was charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery Friday, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said.

The charges were filed six weeks after BSO began an internal affairs investigation into Sobrino’s New Year’s Day encounter with Boca Raton resident David O’Connell.





After arresting O’Connell for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, he was taken to Broward Health North for medical clearance for facial injuries. Bodycam video shows an examination room argument over O’Connell, who was handcuffed to a hospital bed, insisting he didn’t want to be there.. It escalated into Sobrino punching O’Connell in the face and twisting his left arm behind him.

O’Connell pleaded no contest to resisting without violence and has to pay a $358 fine.

The Sobrino incident was one of the two internal affairs cases Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony discussed at the Wednesday morning news conference called primarily for announcing the firings of a sergeant and three deputies for their actions during the 2018 mass murder at Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tony also said BSO gave the state attorney’s office the internal affairs investigation into Deputy Christopher Krickovich and Sergeant Gregory LaCerra, the two officers involved in head-slamming a teenager to the pavement outside a Coral Springs McDonald’s in April.