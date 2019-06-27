When cops cornered a suspected burglar in Broward, he put up quite a struggle, police say

Joseph Fermoile in 2016 booking photo Florida Department of Corrections

The Pembroke Pines tanning shop was his second stop of the morning, but police were on to him.

As a burglary suspect exited Magic Tan — cash tray in hand — cops were waiting.

But he wasn’t ready to give up that easily, police say.

According to police, Joseph Fermoile, 38, who was on probation for previous burglary charges, got in his car and hit three unoccupied cop cars as he tried to get away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cops eventually were able to open the driver’s side door, deploy their Tasers and take him into custody.

The scene played out Wednesday morning in a shopping plaza at Douglas Road and Taft Street.

It all started just after 8:30 a.m. when a 911 call came in reporting a burglary at Top Nails, 9960 NW Sixth Ct.

Pembroke Pine’s Burglary Suppression Team searched the area for the burglar based on witness descriptions, police said. Officers found a car that matched the vehicle description at the shopping plaza at Douglas Road and Taft Street.

“Several officers were able to observe Fermoile using a tool to force entry into the Magic Tan business, 8949 Taft St.,” police said in a news release. “Once inside, Fermoile removed the business’s cash tray.”

Fermoile struggled with officers before taking off.

After being taken into custody, Fermoile was taken to Memorial Hospital Pembroke for medical clearance. He had not been booked into jail by Thursday night, according to jail records.

No officers were injured.

Fermoile will face two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of commercial burglary, active warrants, violating probation, criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.