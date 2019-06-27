He’s accused of child rape, might be here illegally and has cut off his ankle monitor

Andres Florentin Broward Sheriff Office

Andres Florentin, a 36-year-old accused of raping a transgender minor, doesn’t have the ankle monitor or his Guatemalan passport. What Florentin does have, Coral Springs police hope, is South Florida looking for him.

The department tweeted Florentin’s picture and situation (absconded) at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, 17 days after he cut off his ankle monitor, according to court documents. His whereabouts are unknown, but Coral Springs police think he might be in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade counties.

Andres Florentin was arrested in CS for the sexual assault of a minor child on 2/28/19. On 6/12, he cut off his ankle monitor and absconded. He may be hiding in the tri-county area. If you have info, please call CSPD at (954) 346-1300. Learn more: https://t.co/MQgMR3gliW pic.twitter.com/pIxTGNb3Cs — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) June 27, 2019

Florentin spent two months and nine days in Broward County Jail on two counts of attempted sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 years of age, one count of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 and one count of false imprisonment. Once his bond got reduced to $75,000, Florentin posted it on May 7. He was to be under house arrest at his brother’s house.

The probable cause affidavit says Florentin was putting flooring in a Coral Springs home Feb. 27, supervising a co-worker who identifies as a male and is undergoing hormone therapy. The co-worker said Florentin rubbed his covered penis against the back of the co-worker’s head before trapping the co-worker in a bathroom and crudely demanding oral sex.

“Florentin became more physically aggressive and [the co-worker] was afraid Florentin would physically harm him,” the affidavit says.

Once Florentin abandoned his attempts at oral sex, the co-worker said, he spun the co-worker around and raped him from behind.

“The victim is in fear for his safety and reports that Florentin is an illegal alien and will flee the jurisdiction of the Untied States of America and return to Guatemala if he learns he is the subject of a criminal investigation,” Coral Springs Detective Mark Mittter wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Florentin was arrested the next day.