He’s accused of drugging, raping and posting Instagram video of a naked 15-year-old girl

Jorge Martinez Broward Sheriff's Office

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being drugged with Percocet, raped and exposed unconscious naked on Instagram, according to a Miramar police arrest report.

That police report chronicles, via witness reports, the alleged Monday night activities of Atlantic Beach resident Jorge Martinez, 18. Martinez now faces charges of delivering schedule 1 drugs to a minor, posting child pornography and sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18. His bond is $550,000.





“She’s Perc-ed out,” the arrest report quotes Martinez saying on one of two Instagram videos the girl’s friends recorded from his account and showed to police. “She’s not completely asleep cause when I was still f------ her, she was, like, still feeling it. But the Perc got her knocked out, bro.”

The night started, the report said, at the 15-year-old’s house party she advertised on social media. Martinez was one of the party guests the 15-year-old didn’t know.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“While at the party, a witness observed [Martinez] give [the girl] two Percocet pills,” the report said.

The after-party wound up at a house in the 12400 block of Southwest 42nd Street where Martinez was staying.

“According to several witnesses, they observed the defendant making sexual advances on the victim and offering to sell Percocet pills at both locations,” the report said.

When the video opens, the report says, Martinez is talking to another female off screen. The video shows an unconscious, naked girl identified by the girl’s friends. That’s when Martinez says the above quote.

In the other Instagram video, the report says, “a naked female is seen lying on her back on a couch. She appears to be unconscious. This naked female was identified by all of the witness as being [the 15-year-old].”

Upon seeing the videos online, the friends captured them and began looking for the 15-year-old.

Meanwhile, at the Southwest 42nd Street house, a female friend of Martinez’s left the house and “when she returned the [15-year-old’s] lips were blue and she did not appear to be breathing.”

They decided to take the teen to Palmetto General Hospital. On their way out of the development, the car with Martinez, the girl, Martinez’s female friend and another person, ran into the 15-year-old’s friends. The friends noticed she was not breathing.

According to the report, they took over and hustled her to Palmetto General Hospital while performing CPR. She was airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital “in very critical condition,” the arrest report says.

Martinez didn’t say yes or no to questions about whether he had sex with the 15-year-old or if he posted the Instagram videos. He wouldnt’ say he was at the Southwest 42nd Street house with her, although police recognized parts of the interior from the Instagram videos.

“The defendant stated that he only kissed her,” the report said. “However, when he was being transported to the police department ... the defendant admitted to being at the residence in Miramar and posting the video on Instagram.”