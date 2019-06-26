Were smuggled-in drugs to blame? Authorities probe rash of inmate illnesses at Miami’s jail

Inmates at the Miami-Dade County Jail, which has been plagued by contraband over the years. The Miami Herald

The corrections department is investigating whether contraband drugs are to blame for at least 10 inmates from the Miami-Dade County Jail being hospitalized over the past five days.

Paramedics rushed seven inmates to Jackson Memorial Hospital throughout Tuesday after they smoked or inhaled something that caused them to fall ill. Three corrections staff members were also sickened by what was in the air and were briefly hospitalized on Tuesday night, along with four of the inmates.

“It was nauseous and vomiting,” said Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll.

A corrections spokesman, Juan Diasgranados, confirmed in a statement that “there is an ongoing investigation into a medical emergency involving several MDCR inmates ... No further information is available at this time due to the investigation.”

The rash of hospitalizations is but the latest example of inmates falling ill at Miami-Dade jails, which have long been plagued by smuggled-in drugs. What kind of drugs, if any, may be involved is unknown.

The introduction of deadly fentantyl and its synthetic variants — which can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin — have wreaked havoc at the jails.

Last year, a pair of inmates were indicted for murder after two fellow inmates died of fentanyl overdoses inside the main jail, also known as the Pre-Trial Detention Center, 1321 NW 13th St. In an unrelated case, a third inmate died of an overdose death at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in February 2018.

The long-troubled corrections system, which remains under federal supervision because of shoddy conditions for inmates, responded by installing high-tech body scanners to check for inmates suspected of hiding contraband on their bodies. The scanners, by law, cannot be used on corrections officers.

Last fall, a longtime Miami-Dade officer was arrested on allegations that he received illegal payments to bring in at least one phone and contraband fast food into the Metro West Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.