Woman charged with jabbing a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake is back in jail

A Michigan woman charged with disturbing a sea turtle nest earlier this month in Miami Beach was back in jail Tuesday, records show.

Yaquin Lu, 41, was arrested Monday after trying to leave the country for China, which she was not able to do, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The Chinese citizen, who was out on a $5,000 bond, was expected to face a judge Wednesday.

Lu was originally arrested June 15 and charged with molesting or harassing marine turtles or their eggs.

Bystanders and officers said they saw Lu using a wooden stake to jab a sea turtle nest — which was in a closed-off area — and then stomped on it with her feet. Wooden stakes along with yellow tape are used to block off the are in the 500 block of the beach.

Under the U.S Endangered Species Act of 1973 and Florida statutes it is illegal to harm or harass sea turtles, their nests or hatchlings. The department at the time said the eggs were not harmed.

Lu was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.