Miami-Dade police officer charged, accused of dealing in stolen trucks

Authorities on Monday charged a Miami-Dade police officer with secretly dealing in stolen trucks.

Orestes Verdura was charged Monday afternoon and was expected to turn himself in later in the day, the Herald has learned. He had previously been relieved of duty.

Verdura, 28, a six-year veteran of the force, was charged with organized scheme to defraud, conspiracy and two counts of stealing property. A cohort, Ariel Sanchez, who is not a police officer, is also being charged.