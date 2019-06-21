It was a routine day in Miami court. Then an accused burglar threw feces at the judge.

Dorleans Philidor - Miami-Dade Corrections

A Miami criminal trial was halted briefly Friday when an accused burglar defecated and “cast feces” inside the courtroom before closing arguments were set to begin, officials said.

The excrement from Dorleans Philidor, 33, was aimed at but did not reach Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh. Lawyers fled as county police officers and corrections officers swarmed the courtroom.

The incident happened during the routine morning court calender. No jurors were on hand yet.

Walsh was not deterred. As courtroom 2-10 was shut down for cleaning, the judge moved the closing arguments to another courtroom upstairs late Friday morning, according to spokeswoman Eunice Sigler. Jurors were deliberating Friday afternoon.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was the second time in two days that Philidor’s behavior shut down the trial.

On Thursday afternoon, the court called a lunch break, with closing arguments set to begin afterward. But Philidor, who was in a holding cell next to the courtroom, defecated on himself and smeared it all over himself and the cell, officials said.

Corrections officers had to whisk him away through a public hallway, which was permeated by the smell. One half of the second floor was shut down on Thursday afternoon so the courtroom could be cleaned and disinfected.

Lawyers and the court wanted to know if Philidor was faking mental illness, so a doctor was appointed to evaluate him. He apparently was well enough to go to closing arguments — before Friday’s outburst.

“MDCR staff and Correctional Health Services (CHS) Staff will continue to monitor this inmate and will provide extra security precautions to avoid the events from reoccurring,” according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Juan Diasgranados.

Police say the accused broke into a North Miami Beach home while the homeowner was inside, and was captured after she called police.





With multiple convictions on his record, he’s also a career criminal who faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted.